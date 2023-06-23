A TUV councillor says he has been inundated with calls from Portrush constituents who are concerned about a pop-up market which is proposed for the Metropole site in the town.

Causeway councillor Allister Kyle said: “This week street traders, business owners and residents have all contacted me to voice their disapproval of a proposed ‘pop up food and drink market’ on the site of the old Metropole in Portrush organised by Belfast based Bachus Group.

"A letter to residents proposed the market starts on June 21and run five days a week for ten consecutive weeks, opening daily at 12pm and running to 1am. The letter claims the site will showcase food stalls from start-up companies from across the country and they will also be providing live music, showcasing talent from Northern Ireland.

“I have been inundated with calls and emails from concerned constituents on the matter. Local businesses have been through very turbulent times since Covid and Portrush and the surrounding area definitely have a peak time as everyone would know during the summer. The trade during the summer is vital. Without it there are many who will not make it through the winter.

Cllr Allister Kyle. Credit: TUV

“The doubleheader of Covid and the cost of living crisis has resulted in a downturn in trade and rising electric, fuel and base product bills. This means the bottom line for these owners has dramatically dropped and in some cases businesses are struggling to keep the doors open.

“Local residents, including many who are elderly, have massive concerns. We are talking about a highly developed residential area. As well as noise pollution locals are worried about possible anti- social behaviour and increased litter levels.

“Another major worry for residents is the safety of those who wish to avail of the bar side of the event. The proposed site is situated beside the busy Metropole roundabout with the danger of people attending the event exiting onto what is already a busy road.

“I’m not against the idea of a pop up food and drink market within the borough, it simply needs more thought and consideration than this proposal has had.