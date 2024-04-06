Council’s new online Grant Management System opens for applications for 2024-25
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has adopted a new online Flexi Grant Management System. The following grants will be available for application on the new system from 4pm on Monday 8 April 2024:
Community Planning (Call 2):
- Community Programmes and Activities 2024-27 (for a three-year period, subject to funding)
- Community Facilities and Programmes 2024-27 (for a three-year period, subject to funding)
- Capital Premises Grant and Equipment Grant Fund for 2024-25
- Small Seeding Activity and/or Insurance Grant for 2024-25
Arts and Culture:
- Arts Grant for Groups and Individuals 2024-25
- Heritage Grant for Groups and Individuals 2024-25
Leisure:
- Leisure Defibrillator Grant
- Fitness Suite Gold Card
- Grants to Athletes
- Grants to Clubs
- Grants to Coaches and Officials
- Capital Grant
- Sports Event Grant
If you are intending to apply for one or more of the above grants, you MUST attend one of the following mandatory grant information sessions:
Wednesday 10 April:
- Round Tower, Antrim Civic Centre – 2pm-4pm
- The Courtyard Theatre, Ballyearl – 6.30pm-8.30pm
Thursday 18 April:
- The Courtyard Theatre, Ballyearl – 2pm-4pm
- Steeple Suite, Antrim Civic Centre – 6.30pm-8.30pm
Wednesday 24 April:
- Online – 2pm-4pm
Places MUST be booked in advance by contacting Community Planning Business Support E. [email protected]
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper commented, “I wholeheartedly endorse these grant opportunities and encourage both individuals and groups to avail of the funding available. These grants represent our commitment to nurturing community spirit, cultural expression, and sporting excellence.”
For details on all Grants and Funding opportunities and to apply visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/grants