Council’s Work Ready Programme aims to help 60 people find employment
The Work Ready scheme is funded by the Department for Communities through their Labour Market Partnership (LMP) initiative, and will be delivered by both North West Regional College and Northern Regional College.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I am delighted that this new initiative from the Labour Market Partnership is now available for residents of our Borough.
“The support it offers will make a real difference to those who take part by providing tailored training, and support in areas such as CV writing, interview skills and personal development.
“In addition, it will also provide support for participants to find jobs with local employers and I’d encourage anyone interested to find out more about the programme.”
Marc McGerty, Manager of Causeway Coast and Glens LMP said: “The Work Ready programme will equip participants with the skills, tools, and crucially the
confidence they need to get ready for work."
Catriona Sweeney, Curriculum Manager at North West Regional College, added: “We’ll liaise with employers to offer work taster opportunities and provide participants with crucial support to build their confidence, gain new skills and overcome any barriers they face to the workplace.
“Staff from both colleges will support and empower learners who take part in this programme to realise their full potential.”
The Work Ready programme will run until 31 March, 2024. For more information on this new programme email [email protected] or visit https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/LMP