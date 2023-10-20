Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership has announced a new programme aiming to help 60 people from across the Borough find employment.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan pictured at the launch of the Work Ready scheme with Catriona Sweeney, North West Regional College; Marie Donaghy, Northern Regional College; Marc McGerty, Causeway Coast and Glens Labour Market Partnership (LMP) manager and LMP officers Dearbhaile Hutchinson and Chloe Stewart. Credit McAuley Multimedia

The Work Ready scheme is funded by the Department for Communities through their Labour Market Partnership (LMP) initiative, and will be delivered by both North West Regional College and Northern Regional College.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “I am delighted that this new initiative from the Labour Market Partnership is now available for residents of our Borough.

“The support it offers will make a real difference to those who take part by providing tailored training, and support in areas such as CV writing, interview skills and personal development.

“In addition, it will also provide support for participants to find jobs with local employers and I’d encourage anyone interested to find out more about the programme.”

Marc McGerty, Manager of Causeway Coast and Glens LMP said: “The Work Ready programme will equip participants with the skills, tools, and crucially the

confidence they need to get ready for work."

Catriona Sweeney, Curriculum Manager at North West Regional College, added: “We’ll liaise with employers to offer work taster opportunities and provide participants with crucial support to build their confidence, gain new skills and overcome any barriers they face to the workplace.

“Staff from both colleges will support and empower learners who take part in this programme to realise their full potential.”