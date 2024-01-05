Countryside Alliance Awards 2024: 23 Northern Irish businesses in running for accolades
Over 20 businesses from across the province are in the running for prestigious recognition in this year’s Countryside Alliance Awards.
Traders from across nine of the country’s council districts will be vying for awards in five categories; Butcher, Pub, Village Shop/Post Office, Rural Enterprise and Local Food and Drink.
A spokesperson for the Countryside Alliance said: “A huge congratulations to everyone who made it through to the Countryside Alliance Awards 2023/24 finals.
"It's a huge triumph and credit to every business that is nominated for a Countryside Alliance Award and shows the impact that you make in your local community.”
Check out our gallery of the 23 local businesses from Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Causeway Coast and Glens, Derry and Strabane, Fermanagh and Omagh, Lisburn and Castlereagh, Mid Ulster and Newry, Mourne and Down.
Carnbrooke Butchers, Lisburn, have been shortlisted for the top Butcher accolade in the Countryside Alliance Awards 2024. Photo: Google
2. McAtamney's Traditional Butchers, Cookstown
McAtamney's Traditional Butchers, Cookstown, one of five businesses from across Northern Ireland in the running for the Butcher award from the Countryside Alliance. Photo: Google
3. Muldrew's Butchers, Markethill
Tony at Muldrew's Butchers in Markethill is in the running for the Coutryside Alliance Butcher award. Photo: Google
4. Nesbitt's Quality Meats, Glengormley
Alastair Bonar, along with his wife Sharon and son Philip run Nesbitt's Quality Meats in Glengormley. They have been shortlisted in the top Butcher category in the Countryside Alliance Awards. Alastair explained: "Thanks to the customer who nominated us. It was a nice surprise to see our business in the final five. We must be doing something right to have been put forward and we're grateful for the support we have received. We are the third owners of the shop. It was opened by Stuart Edwards in the late 60s before David Nesbitt took it over in the early 70s. I started working for Mr Nesbitt in the late 70s and bought it over in 1994. We strive to use the best quality local produce. Our turkeys at Christmas were from 25 minutes up the road and we've been supplied our chickens from a farmer in Ballyeaston from the start. I'd urge residents to back us and vote for us during the next stage of the awards process. We received an award at the council's business awards in 2016, but if we were to win this Countryside Alliance award would be really special." Photo: Contributed