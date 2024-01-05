4 . Nesbitt's Quality Meats, Glengormley

Alastair Bonar, along with his wife Sharon and son Philip run Nesbitt's Quality Meats in Glengormley. They have been shortlisted in the top Butcher category in the Countryside Alliance Awards. Alastair explained: "Thanks to the customer who nominated us. It was a nice surprise to see our business in the final five. We must be doing something right to have been put forward and we're grateful for the support we have received. We are the third owners of the shop. It was opened by Stuart Edwards in the late 60s before David Nesbitt took it over in the early 70s. I started working for Mr Nesbitt in the late 70s and bought it over in 1994. We strive to use the best quality local produce. Our turkeys at Christmas were from 25 minutes up the road and we've been supplied our chickens from a farmer in Ballyeaston from the start. I'd urge residents to back us and vote for us during the next stage of the awards process. We received an award at the council's business awards in 2016, but if we were to win this Countryside Alliance award would be really special." Photo: Contributed