Countryside Alliance Awards 2024: plaudits for rural businesses across NI

There was cause for celebration at The Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast this week as businesses from across Northern Ireland were presented with accolades in the Countryside Alliance Awards 2024 ceremony.
By Russell Keers
Published 28th Mar 2024, 17:10 GMT

The Countryside Alliance Awards – now in their 17th year – recognise rural businesses across five categories -‘best local food’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best pub’, ‘best rural enterprise’ and ‘best village shop/ post office.’

Thousands of nominations from around the country were whittled down via a public vote, with the final few being honoured at the Northern Irish finalists’ awards dinner and ceremony on Monday, March 25.

The winner of each category will go on to represent Northern Ireland in the national champions reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from Wales, Scotland and England.

Gary McCartney, Director of the Countryside Alliance Ireland, said: "Running a business in a rural community isn’t easy, particularly in recent times. The evening was all about celebrating the valued role these rural enterprises have in their communities.

"Their continuing promotion and defence of Northern Irish produce, skills and rural life deserves all the credit it gets. We at Countryside Alliance Ireland are proud to be honouring a group of people who are passionate about their countryside and passionate about providing quality goods, services and employment to rural communities and beyond.”

Check out our gallery of category winners and other businesses from across the province who received highly commended awards.

Well done to everyone who made the shortlist.

Horner’s Farm Shop in Comber won the 'local food' award. A spokesperson for the businesses said: "We're delighted to have won the award. We'd just like to say a special thank you to everyone who voted for us. We also thank our customers, local community and of course our team at the farm for their continued support and help during the years to help us get to this point."

1. Horner’s Farm Shop, Comber

Horner's Farm Shop in Comber won the 'local food' award. Photo: Contributed

Coleman's Garden Centre in Templepatrick won the 'Rural Enterprise' award. Congratulating them, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: "We wish them all the best for the UK finals in London and can't wait to see how they get on."

2. Coleman's Garden Centre

Coleman's Garden Centre in Templepatrick won the 'Rural Enterprise' award. Photo: Contributed

The Head O' The Road in Portadown picked up the best pub award. A spokesperson for the Clantilew Road establishment said: "We're delighted to have won Best Pub category. This is testimony both to our committed staff and loyal customers who took the time to vote for us. We look forward to representing Northern Ireland in the national champions' reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from across the UK."

3. Head O' The Road

The Head O' The Road in Portadown picked up the best pub award. Photo: Contributed

Alastair Bonar, along with his wife Sharon and son Philip run Nesbitt's Quality Meats in Glengormley. The business picked up the best butcher accolade. Alastair explained: "We are delighted that a customer nominated our shop for this competition and we're truly grateful to the many people who took the time to vote for us and crown us champions. We are grateful for all the support from our loyal customers, local media and local politicians in the Newtownabbey area and we're looking forward to going to London in June for the UK national awards."

4. Nesbitt Quality Meats

Nesbitt's Quality Meats in Glengormley. The business picked up the best butcher accolade. Photo: Contributed

