Countryside Alliance Awards 2024: plaudits for rural businesses across NI

4 . Nesbitt Quality Meats

Alastair Bonar, along with his wife Sharon and son Philip run Nesbitt's Quality Meats in Glengormley. The business picked up the best butcher accolade. Alastair explained: "We are delighted that a customer nominated our shop for this competition and we're truly grateful to the many people who took the time to vote for us and crown us champions. We are grateful for all the support from our loyal customers, local media and local politicians in the Newtownabbey area and we're looking forward to going to London in June for the UK national awards." Photo: Contributed