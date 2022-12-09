No matter if you are gifting for people near or far, it’s always special to have a little piece of local craft in your home. Craft NI, the body supporting the promotion and development of the craft industry in Northern Ireland, is urging local people to ‘Buy NI Craft’ this Christmas and cherish it forever.

Leanne McCormack

Antrim and Newtownabbey’s designer-makers provide a wide range of products which are handcrafted and built to last - and with designs often inspired by Northern Ireland, they can make the perfect Christmas presents for people living here and away from home too.

From beautifully handmade pieces of jewellery to bespoke textiles inspired by local landscapes and unique, personalised Christmas decorations that add luxury to your home, there is something truly personal to be found in purchasing a one-of-a-kind gift this year.

Craft NI Director, Katherine McDonald said: “A major advantage of doing your Christmas shopping with a local maker is the fact that the items are original designs, meaning they will make the most unique and thoughtful gifts for your friends and family.

Picasa, Paul Dalrymple

“We find gifts of this nature can be so meaningful to the receiver as they show you have taken time to really think about something special and unique.

“These pieces are often timeless in their design and, if treated well, should really last. Handmade pieces are usually made with minimum waste and are sold close to where they are made, with the skill and care of the maker in every step of the process.

“We always encourage people to support local businesses, but this year particularly with people making careful spending decisions, the message is more important than ever.

“To take the stress out of shopping, many of our makers have online outlets where you can view their range and buy directly from them. You can also seek out your nearest craft retailers through Craft NI’s online retailer Directory. And of course, this time of year sees many councils and private venues offering craft fairs – a great way to meet makers directly and get to know them and their work.”

Carla Pennie

Craft NI has hand-picked some items from Antrim and Newtownabbey makers which would make a perfect Christmas gift for loved ones.

Martin Cameron’s childhood fascination with illustration and Laura Breen’s intrigue with archelogy and making, led them to cross paths whilst studying Jewellery and Silversmithing at the University of Ulster. In 2018 their paths crossed once more and Cameron & Breen became a contemporary goldsmithing collaboration between two friends. This handmade golden hour pendant is a spiral of recycled yellow gold perfect for everyday wear.

Growing up and living in Northern Ireland influences Paul Dalrymple’s work greatly, He uses simple materials, found in nature and in industry like pebbles, worn bricks or wood as a starting point. Each one, symbolic of a different time or emotion in his life. In these ranges he aims to show a sense of growth and embellished evidence of a story of conditions they have survived. These Medium Flat Wood Plates are agate ware with mixed stoneware clays. They became textured and altered during throwing.

A graduate from the Applied Art department of Ulster University, Jemma Millen Ceramics works from her studio where she creates handmade ceramics. After graduating with a First Class Honours degree in Fine & Applied Art; specialising in Ceramics, Jemma works across a range of ceramics processes such as hand-building, throwing & slip-casting - creating sculptural and more recently everyday functional work for the home. Handmade terracotta Figgy Pudding Bauble with porcelain Icing and holly sprig. This bauble is finished with an olive green satin ribbon making it ready to hang.

Carla Pennie uses a combination of both traditional and contemporary techniques to create one-of-kind jewellery from precious and non-precious materials. For Carla, “the earth stirs the imagination.” Both a collector of natural artifacts and a keen observer of the natural world, she is inspired by the delicate hand of Mother Nature. This hand fabricated bracelet with silver and hand cut fossilized ivory and is set in epoxy resin.

Léanne McCormack’s work fuses traditional jewellery and silversmithing techniques, with a modern aesthetic. From jewellery and silversmithing to enamelling and drawing, she aspires to create art which is unique and inspired by nature. Her inspirations come from all around her and she likes to try and capture its delicacy or beautiful colours in jewellery, enamels or painting. This Festive, Christmas tree decoration/ornament crown is made from sheet copper, which has been hand pierced out and has then been vitreous enamelled on both sides.

Meanwhile, Craft NI has launched a series of seasonal Craft Gift Guides this year to help you navigate your way around the many different gifting options. The series has already focussed on gifts for those far away, table setting inspirations as well as jewellery guides to suit a range of budgets.

Look out in the gift guides for stocking fillers and Christmas baubles to surprise and delight or check out Craft NI’s wide selection from local makers in their Belfast gallery at Royal Avenue. The Big Bauble Showcase, Craft NI Gallery’s festive event of the season, will run until end of December. Every year, the gallery carefully selects handcrafted unique baubles from contemporary local makers, in varied mediums such as ceramic, glass or textiles.

Don’t forget to check out Craft NI’s Maker’s Directory and also find your nearest craft retailer. To sign up for the gift guides and to find out about upcoming events visit www.craftni.org.

