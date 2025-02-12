Planning permission has been granted – for the third time – for a petrol station including forecourt canopy and associated shop/service facilities on lands adjacent to 18 Carn Business Park, Craigavon.

Planning permission for a filling station at that location had already been granted in 2021 and 2022.

The application was lodged by Clarman Architects, Coalisland, on behalf of Peter Wilson, Derrygavad Road, Portadown.

Plans are described as follows in the ABC planning officer’s report: “The site is currently unused ground which is mostly flat in topography and covered in aggregate stone across it.

The filling station convenience store and café will offer 690m2 of floor space. Credit: ABC planning portal

“The shop building will be located to the south west of the site, with the building orientated to face eastwards with its rear elevation towards the Charlestown Road.

“The new building takes the form of a basic rectangle with rear and front annexes. It consists of 690m2 of gross floor space.

“The petrol forecourt is to be located around the middle of the site and has three fuel pumps islands, with vehicles being able to use both side of the islands and has canopy covering.

“Two entrance points are proposed for the site, with one entrance from the Carn Road, with the other an internal road just off the Carn Road.

A filling station and convenience store/café is going to be erected on this vacant site at Carn industrial estate, Craigavon. Credit: Google

“The proposal will provide 45 retail/petrol filling station car-parking spaces, plus HGV set down area.

“The car parking spaces are well distributed throughout the site, with spaces along the front of the shop and the north-western and south-eastern boundaries of the site also. Three disabled spaces are provided along the gable end of the shop, which provides easy access to the shop.

“The site was granted full planning permission under planning applications for proposed petrol filling station including forecourt canopy, associated shop/service facilities and associated site works on May 6, 2021, and November 8, 2022. The nature of these live planning approvals is an important material consideration.”

The new layout for the proposed filling station is designed to improve the flow of vehicles and customers around the site. Credit: ABC planning portal

Comparing this latest planning application with what had been proposed in 2022, planners wrote: “It can be seen that the changes are relatively modest, designed to improve the flow of vehicles and customers around the site.

“The general location of the store, pumps, access and parking are not significantly changed. The building is slightly larger and includes a retail area and other areas for sitting, and deli and hot food prep areas.

“The net floor area has been kept to a level that ensures it remains ancillary to the fuel filling station.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter