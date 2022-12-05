Craigavon-based Karri Kitchen has scooped a lucrative new deal with Musgrave Northern Ireland to supply its range of South-East Asian style meals to SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores.

With an expected deal value of £450,000, the healthy ready meal range is currently stocked in more than 40 stores across Musgrave’s portfolio with plans to roll out across more stores in the coming months.

Craigavon woman Shera McAloran, founder of Karri Kitchen and Helen Donaghy, Assistant Trading Manager for Musgrave NI. Shera has scooped a £450k deal with the supermarket chain.

The firm Karri Kitchen was set up in 2018 by founder Shera McAloran who has combined her Indonesian heritage with locally sourced ingredients to recreate flavoursome recipes passed through generations of her family.

In just four years, starting as a one-person operation in a home kitchen, the firm now employs 25 people at a purpose built site in Craigavon.

The company has recently been awarded several accolades for its products including Best Poultry Ready Meal in Ireland for its Mango Chicken Curry and a Healthy Product Innovation Award at the Irish Food Awards. The meals were also a hit at this year’s NI Food and Drink Awards winning the Healthier Product Innovation Award and Highly Commended in the Small Company Award.

Shera McAloran, founder of Karri Kitchen said: “Karri Kitchen is the reflection of my Indonesian heritage, my varied experience in the food industry, as well as my great passion for healthy & nutritious food. We use locally sourced ingredients to create delicious, healthy and convenient meals and we’re delighted that consumers across Northern Ireland have embraced the South East Asian flavours.

"As the company continues to grow, we’re excited to extend our partnership with Musgrave NI as they stock our products in more of their stores across the region.”

Julie Cherry, Trading Director at Musgrave Northern Ireland said: “Karri Kitchen is an innovative local supplier and we are delighted to expand our partnership with them. With locally sourced, quality ingredients coupled with aromatic and bold flavours, the range of eight meals has already impressed judges of prestigious food awards as well as our customers. As the company goes from strength to strength it is primed for growth in the buoyant healthy ready meal market.

“As a key part of Musgrave’s ethos, we are always seeking quality local suppliers to work with and spend £160m on local food and drink annually.”

