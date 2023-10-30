Creagh Industrial Park expansion will boost business and development opportunities

An industrial park outside Toome is expanding with a new build unit being brought to the rental market and a further warehouse receiving planning permission.

The new units will add more than 62,000 sq ft of space to Creagh Industrial Park representing an excellent opportunity for business growth and development to new tenants.

Proposals for a 51,667 sq ft unit for industrial, distribution or warehouse use on the site have been given the green light as construction on another new build comprising 9,688 sq ft of space nears completion, ready for occupation next month.

The units are being let by joint agents CBRE Northern Ireland and Cushman & Wakefield.

The first of two new builds at Creagh Industrial Park near Toome is nearing completion. Credit: Submitted

Lisa McAteer, Senior Director at CBRE NI, expects to see considerable interest in both units, now on the market to let.

“Considering the current market, this represents a rare opportunity to lease a new warehouse space,” she said.

“The build on the first smaller unit is well under way with construction to complete shortly ready for new tenants. With planning permission secured for the larger unit, building work can also commence on it immediately.

“Industrial parks attract both local and international investment, bringing with them a wealth of potential for business expansion.

“Only a 30-minute drive from Belfast, Creagh Industrial Park enjoys an exceptional location which has recently been improved further due to the upgrade of the new A6 dual carriageway.

“The new tenants moving to Creagh Industrial Park will occupy new build units alongside international companies that have already set up in the immediate area including SDC Trailers, MAW Engineering, UForm, MMS International and DPD.”

The expansion at Creagh Industrial Park is within a portion of the estate being developed by Jamdac Developments.

Mark Cuskeran, Director, Jamdac Developments added: “We have been developing 13 acres of Creagh Industrial Park since 2017 with over 115,000 sq ft of industrial space already rented out.

“These latest additions will significantly boost our offering as we grow to maintain pace with demand for industrial space in this part of Northern Ireland.”