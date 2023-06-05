Cushendall entrepreneur Mary McKillop has been captivating whiskey enthusiasts from the US to Asia with the enchanting Irish legend of the Children of Lir transformed into swans by a wicked stepmother.

Mary, a director of the emerging Lir Irish Whiskey now being finished at the developing Glens of Antrim Distillery in Cushendall, explained: “Lir pays homage to the story’s central figure, King Lir, once ruler of the Irish Sea and father of four children, and serves as a symbol of our dedication to crafting exceptional Irish whiskey.

"The Children of Lir is timeless Irish folklore that resonates deeply with our brand philosophy. It reflects the strength of familial bonds, the power of enduring love, and the indomitable spirit in the face of adversity.

“It represents our commitment to capturing the essence of Ireland’s cultural heritage and delivering an unforgettable sensory experience with every sip,” added Mary, who is also a director of the hugely successful Glens of Antrim Potato Crisps family business, a major supplier of innovative crisp flavours to leading grocers including Dunnes Stores, now Ireland’s biggest retailer, and other stores here and abroad.

Mary McKillop

Lir whiskey - named after the mythical sea god in old Irish - is being marketed internationally as “where spirits, myths and legends meet”. And the feedback from markets where the whiskey has been launched has been “encouragingly positive”, Mary says. “People are intrigued by the Irish folklore woven around our original whiskey.”

The creation of the new Lir Irish whiskey range is the latest investment by the McKillop family in the Cushendall area and one which is already providing new employment opportunities. The McKillops have been contributing to the economy of the predominantly rural community in Co Antrim for three generations.

“At Glens of Antrim Distillery, our story dates back through the generations to when the McKillop family founded the original Glens of Antrim Potatoes. Today, we continue our proud legacy of providing families across Ireland with high-quality produce. But that’s not all - we’re now expanding our horizons and venturing into the dynamic world of whiskey,” added Mary.

The whiskey range currently covers three blends – Red Crest and Green Crest – all tripled distilled for a smooth flavour and taste.

When completed next year, the Glens of Antrim Distillery will feature a state-of-the-art visitor centre designed to attract thousands of tourists, especially from the US, and other visitors to this important region within the picturesque Causeway Coast and Glens area.

“As a family-owned business, we have a deep respect and appreciation for where we come from. Our passion for our craft and the expression of our whiskey is always rooted in the elements and beauty of the natural landscape and myths of our home.

"These themes echo throughout the heart and soul of our whiskey, making it an ideal tribute to this extraordinary tale.”

The distillery will implement sustainable practices, from sourcing to the distillation process, that will all help to reduce its environmental footprint in a particularly beautiful part of Northern Ireland.

This approach carries forward the longstanding commitment to the land that continues to underpin the potato growing and processing business.