Dale Farm''s Dunman cheese factory at Cookstown to receive reeord £70m upgrade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The expansion will mark one of the largest ever single investments by a Northern Ireland agri-food company.

The plans will see Dale Farm integrate state-of-the-art technologies and equipment at the site, boosting production and making significant sustainability gains as the cooperative builds on its expertise as a leading European cheddar manufacturer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment comes on the back of successive years of impressive growth for the cooperative, and in response to continued customer growth across the UK, Europe and beyond, with the site already exporting cheddar to 40 countries worldwide.

Northern Ireland dairy cooperative Dale Farm is investing £70million in its cheddar processing facility at Dunmanbridge.. Pictured are Dale Farm's Fred Allen, chair Nick Whelan, group chief executive and Chris McAlinden, group operations director. Credit: Dale Farm

The Dunman cheese facility currently employs 345 people and is supplied by 760 of its 1,280 milk producers.

The work has already got underway and is scheduled to be completed for February 2025.

Nick Whelan, Group chief executive at Dale Farm said the investment will support growth and capability for the cooperative, and position Dale Farm as "a leading cheddar player in Europe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dale Farm has built a strong reputation as a leader in cheddar production, and thanks to our reputation for quality, sustainability and consistency, we are seeing strong customer growth in the category,” he said.

“Key to our success is the dedication and ingenuity demonstrated on a daily basis by our team right across the business. We are already exporting to 40 countries, and with this investment we want to build on that momentum and future proof our operation at Dunmanbridge for decades to come.”

The investment will increase the site’s cheese capacity by 20,000 tonnes per year, while also expanding its WPC (whey protein concentrate) capacity. It will incorporate the integration of advanced energy efficient technologies which together with new production processes will reduce the site’s carbon footprint by an estimated 4,500 tonnes per year when compared against milk powder production.