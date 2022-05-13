The branches will close on Friday 16 September.

Aisling Press, Danske Bank’s Managing Director of Personal Banking, said: “The world around us is changing constantly, and the world of banking changes with it. Alongside that, the needs and expectations of our customers evolve, and in the last number of years, the way customers use branches has changed considerably. Now, many are choosing to use alternative ways of banking with us, such as our digital solutions, online banking, app or banking on the telephone.

“As a business, we have to respond to these changes and part of that is reviewing and adapting how we invest in customer solutions for the future. Sometimes that will include investing more in branches. Through transformational upgrades, we have invested around £6 million in 25 branches across Northern Ireland over the past six years and we continually look for new opportunities to develop and invest in our technology to better serve our customers in our branches and across our other channels.

Danske Bank in Lurgan will be closing in September as will branches in Cookstown, Kilkeel and Fivemiletown. Photo courtesy of Google.

“Sometimes, unfortunately, we also need to make difficult decisions to close certain branches that are being used less and are no longer sustainable. We do not make these decisions lightly.

“Today, I have written to our customers of each branch to assure them that we remain committed to continuing to meet their banking needs, and to share the different ways they can continue to bank with us. Over the coming weeks, customers will also be able to get additional support in our branches and from our local customer contact centre. Our ‘Step by Step’ guide, with guidance on how to use other ways of banking, and our Impact Assessments with details on alternative ways of banking, can be found on our website, in our branches, or can be printed and posted to customers.

“If any of our customers have additional concerns, I would encourage them to please speak to us - we will do everything we can to support them through this change.”

DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray and Cllr Mark Baxter with MP Carla Condell Lockhart said: “Terrible news for Lurgan with the announcement that Danske Bank will close its branch on Sept 16th. I along with Carla Lockhart MP will be seeking an urgent meeting with the Bank in relation to this proposal. It rides roughshod over a loyal customer base and will inconvenience many including the most vulnerable.”

Danske Bank says it continues to invest in both its digital channels and its day-to-day banking services. Alongside its eBanking and app, advisers are available in the local contact centre, on the telephone or online, seven days a week.

“Through the Bank’s relationship with the Post Office, customers with a debit card can check their account balances, withdraw cash and make personal or business cash lodgements at any UK Post Office, as well as being able to lodge cheques using a pre-printed envelope and credit slip at any Post Office in Northern Ireland,” said a Dankse spokesperson.

After 16 September, Danske Bank will have a network of 28 branches across Northern Ireland.

