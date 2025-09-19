Danske Bank relocation for Ballymoney and Coleraine branches

Published 19th Sep 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 19:48 BST
Danske Bank has announced that it is set to relocate its Coleraine and Ballymoney branches.

The bank revealed plans to move its Coleraine branch and business centre to a new location on The Diamond.

Fit out work on the new branch at 33, The Diamond, is set to begin soon, with completion expected by early 2026. The existing branch will remain open for customers until the move.

Meanwhile in Ballymoney, the branch will relocate to a new site just a few doors away from its current High Street location.

An artist's impression of Coleraine branch. Credit Danskeplaceholder image
An artist's impression of Coleraine branch. Credit Danske

Fit-out work on this location, 12 High Street, will also begin soon and is expected to be completed in November.

Just like Coleraine, the existing branch will remain open in the meantime.

Ballymoney Branch Manager Elizabeth Graham said customers can expect a modern new branch with some service enhancements.

“My team and I are looking forward to welcoming customers to our new branch later this year. Customers will still see the same friendly faces they know, and the branch will have a welcoming and modern feel,” she said.

“Having listened to customer feedback, I’m delighted to share that the branch will be open over lunchtime once we move, and there will be an additional exterior cash machine which will have auto deposit functionality.

"We’ll share more details closer to the move but in the meantime, we’re very much still here for customers in our usual location.”

Coleraine Branch Manager Shauna Eakin also said that the team looked forward to welcoming customers into the new branch later in the year, reassuring them that the same staff will remain in the bank.

“The branch will have a welcoming and modern design, along with a range of convenient self-service options. Of course, when a customer does want to speak to a member of the team, they will be able to do so.

"We’ll share more details closer to the move but in the meantime, we’re very much still here for customers in our usual location.”

