North coast ‘on stage’ with Riverdance

The tour is set to include over 120 performances in more than 40 cities across North America.

The partnership will include inspirational video content playing on screen to audiences before each of the performances – reaching around 310,000 people.

Activity will also include joint publicity promotions in Washington DC in March and in Boston in May.

A new video has been created featuring some of the Riverdance cast at some of our iconic locations – including the Giant’s Causeway, the Dark Hedges and the Cliffs of Moher – which will be shared on Tourism Ireland’s social media channels.

The partnership offers Tourism Ireland an opportunity to reach a wide audience across North America – leveraging the huge popularity of Riverdance and its fans’ interest in the island of Ireland and highlighting Northern Ireland to them as a ‘must visit’ holiday destination.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “We are delighted to partner with Riverdance, to highlight the island of Ireland to a huge audience of Riverdance fans across the United States and Canada, as part of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour.

“Our aim is to leverage the huge popularity of Riverdance and to encourage fans to consider a holiday in the island of Ireland. Working with high profile, non-travel brands and partners is part of Tourism Ireland’s strategy to reach our target audience in North America in new and unexpected ways.”

Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination.