David Honeyford MLA visits Lisburn & Castlereagh wellness business supported by Go Succeed

Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:40 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 14:48 BST
David Honeyford, Economy spokesperson and Alliance MLA has praised the impact of tailored business support after visiting Natural Salt Therapy, a local wellness business whose growth was boosted by Northern Ireland’s enterprise support service, Go Succeed.

During the visit, Mr Honeyford met with founder Sylvia Darragh and toured the business’s state-of-the-art premises, learning more about how salt therapy is used as a natural, drug-free way to ease respiratory and skin conditions.

Speaking about the visit, Mr Honeyford, said: “Natural Salt Therapy is a fantastic example of a purpose-driven business making a real difference in people’s lives. It’s inspiring to see an entrepreneur like Sylvia use her personal experience to launch a business rooted in wellbeing and innovation.

“Initiatives like Go Succeed are essential in helping businesses like this build resilience, reach new customers and grow sustainably - and it’s clear the support has made a real difference here in rural Lisburn.”

David Honeyford, Economy spokesperson and Alliance MLA has praised the impact of tailored business support after visiting Natural Salt Therapy, a local wellness business whose growth was boosted by Northern Ireland’s enterprise support service, Go Succeed. He is pictured at the business with founder Sylvia Darragh

Natural Salt Therapy provides tailored halotherapy sessions to adults and children with respiratory issues such as asthma, sinusitis, bronchitis, and skin conditions like eczema.

Through the Go Succeed programme, the business received one-to-one support and guidance to help strengthen the foundations of the business and expand its reach in Northern Ireland.

Reflecting on her experience with Go Succeed, Sylvia Darragh said: “I’m so passionate about helping people through natural therapies, and Go Succeed has given me the tools and confidence to grow this business.

“From developing my business plan to improving my marketing approach, the support has been so practical - and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

Go Succeed is delivered through Northern Ireland’s 11 local councils and offers a wide range of fully funded support including mentoring, masterclasses, business planning advice, peer networks and access to grant funding.

Go Succeed is funded by a £9.2 million investment from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and will run until March 2026. In its first year, the programme supported almost 27,500 individuals and businesses and delivered over £2 million in grant funding.

