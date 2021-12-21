Decision Time included in Deloitte Technology Fast 50

Decision Time, which has its head office at Killbegs Business Park, has more than doubled its customer-base in the past two years, continuing to win business from large global competitors.

It announced that it was increasing its workforce by 75% in 2021 as part of a £600,000 investment to help meet strong demand.

Decision Time provides software that makes it easier for organisations to practice good governance by running effective meetings, managing risk and monitoring their strategic performance. It enables CEOs, directors and leaders across any organisation to manage all of these essential requirements in one easy-to-use platform.

Customers include NHS Trusts, large universities, 80 UK and Irish housing associations, many of the Republic of Ireland’s public sector bodies, and major Northern Ireland organisations such as Tourism NI, Translink, and the Department of Economy.Earlier this year, the company’s founders Geoff and Sinead Higgins won the Founders of the Year Award at the Digital DNA Awards.

Decision Time’s managing director, Geoff Higgins, said: “At the heart of our strong growth is the dedication of our team who care deeply about building an exceptional product and nurturing trusted customer relationships. We aim to build right, first time. But we’re also fiercely committed to ensuring every user receives the greatest value from our product.

“Crucially, that allows us to retain our existing customers and to build a reputation for excellence that helps us win new business too.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes.