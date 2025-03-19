Decision to close Magherafelt Santander branch is 'yet another blow to our towns and villages'

Mid Ulster politicians have expressed "deep concern" following Santander's decision to close its Magherafelt branch in June.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said it would cut off access to vital services in communities, particularly rural communities and create barriers to access especially for older people.

“Whilst online banking is used by many people, it should complement physical branches rather than replace them," he said.

"The worrying trend of branch closures is leaving communities isolated, and it’s clear that this shift is having a detrimental impact on residents who need in-person support."

Santander Branch in Magherafelt which is set to close on June 24.

Mr McGlone said he was also concerned about any possible job losses.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan described the closure of the Magherafelt branch as “yet another blow to our towns and villages.”

He said: “Access to cash and banking services is crucial, especially for rural communities and I will be engaging with LINK and other banking organizations to ensure that rural communities like Mid Ulster continue to have access to essential banking services.”

Ulster Unionist Party Cllr Trevor Wilson said: “It is deeply disappointing that Santander’s Magherafelt branch will be closing its doors on June 24th. This is yet another significant setback for the high street, further reducing access to essential banking services.

"Banks play a crucial role in our communities, ensuring access to cash and financial support. I will be engaging with Santander to discuss how best to support customers affected by this closure and to ensure that alternative services are in place.

“With high street businesses already facing immense challenges, it is more important than ever to support our local economy in every way possible—by shopping and banking locally”.