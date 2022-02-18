Delivery of decent broadband priority for SF - Archibald

The party’s economy spokesperson said: “Sinn Féin is committed to ensuring that people and businesses in rural areas have decent broadband and that they aren’t getting ripped off on broadband prices.

“It is also important that broadband providers are held accountable for delivering broadband to premises deemed to be commercially viable quickly.

“A recent Audit Office report on Project Stratum stated that while there are positives on the roll out of the scheme, there are also concerns in proving that the project is value for money.

Caoimhe Archibald MLA