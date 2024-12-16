Demand for rural support services highlights agricultural struggles

We have come a long way in being able to talk openly about mental health, but the attitude that it is separate from physical health, or not real because “it’s all in your head”, is still out there.

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support, described 2024 as “A year of immense stress and uncertainty for the farming community. Global economic pressures, prolonged low prices, and policy shifts such as changes to Agricultural Property Relief have created a perfect storm for farmers.

"These challenges are taking a significant toll not only on their business but on their mental health and emotional wellbeing. Rural Support have seen a sharp rise in demand for our services; thus, showcasing just how critical the situation has become.”

The ‘Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland’ has recently reported a 55 per cent increase in demand for its counselling services this year, alongside a 13% rise in calls to its Support Line. These numbers reflect a sector in distress, with farmers grappling with intense financial pressures, isolation, and policy uncertainties.

Winter farming

While many look forward to the festive season, it often amplifies hardship for farming families already under pressure. Gyles Dawson, Director of Programmes, noted that financial difficulties and social isolation can make this time of year particularly difficult.

“For some, Christmas highlights what they don’t have, whether it’s financial stability, social connection, or hope for the future. This is why Rural Support is doubling down on efforts to ensure no farmer feels alone during this challenging period."

Resilient

The charity provides confidential counselling, practical support and guidance as well as a listening ear for those in need. “Our message is clear, ‘we’re here for you!”

The organisation’s mission is to create a strong, resilient and healthy farming community, offering services that address both personal and business challenges. For many farmers, this support has been the difference between coping and collapse.Rural Support is now calling on the wider community to recognise the vital role farmers play and to support initiatives aimed at addressing their challenges.

“Farming is the backbone of our rural economy and community,” Kevin Doherty emphasised. “But right now, that backbone is under immense strain. To help ease this pressure, Rural Support are delivering a new programme entitled ‘Farming for the Generations’ which includes succession planning strategies, legal considerations, family communication approaches, and information on support services available. Remember, Rural Support is here to help, but we need collective action to ensure the sustainability of this crucial sector.”

Farming for the Generations pilot scheme is funded under the DAERA Farm Support and Development Programme. For more information on this programme please contact Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]

Rural Support’s freephone Support Line 0800 138 1678 has become a vital lifeline, operating from Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm. It will also remain available throughout the Christmas period to ensure help is always accessible.

You can also visit the Rural Support website www.ruralsupport.org.uk for further information on an array of free programmes and services.