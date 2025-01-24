Ulster University has unveiled ambitious plans for a £15 million investment aimed at revitalizing its Coleraine campus.

The refurbishment project will include extensive upgrades to both the interior and exterior of the campus, with a major focus on improving accessibility and creating more vibrant social spaces for students and staff.

The plans were shared with the Causeway Coast and Glens Council at a recent meeting, where Ulster University vice chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew, explained the long-term vision for the Coleraine campus that ‘will shape the campus in the coming years’.

One of the standout elements of the project is the planned demolition of the campus's iconic 10-storey tower block, which Professor Bartholomew deemed ‘extraordinarily uneconomical’.

In its place, a redesigned campus entrance will be developed, featuring improved disabled access, landscaped gardens, and better social areas. Internally, the campus will receive a modern reception hub, expanded social spaces, and enhanced connectivity, including a bridge and a link to Diamond Hall to foster greater interaction among students.

Addressing members Professor Bartholomew emphasized that the upgrades would ensure the campus continues to meet the needs of students and staff, in line with the university’s broader strategic goals. He also provided updates on Veterinary School proposals and a student-run teaching hotel.

He explained: “These enhancements, to be enacted at a schedule compatible with available resource, will provide a more vibrant and modern campus environment, ensuring that the campus’s facilities can continue to evolve to meet the needs of students and staff alike, reflecting the Ulster University’s Strategic Commitments to:

“Providing vibrant campus-based higher education, enhancing the social lives of our campuses and maintaining a multi-campus model for our region-wide delivery.”

In addition to the campus upgrades, Professor Bartholomew provided updates on the university's academic growth, highlighting the introduction of new programs like Adventure Sport and Sport and Exercise Nutrition. Veterinary Nursing will also be offered starting in the next academic year.

He highlighted the Coleraine campus’s student population has seen steady growth, with an increase of 200 students to a total of 3,294, alongside 1,000 distance learners, reflecting steady demand for the University’s offerings.

He added that ‘applications for 2025 have shown a promising 10% year-on-year rise, indicating steady demand for the university’s diverse offerings.’

However, he revealed future growth projections remain modest, with an expected increase to 3,400-3,500 students over the next five years.

Despite positive enrollment trends, concerns were raised by local councillors about Coleraine's future within the university's broader multi-campus strategy, particularly given the historical peak of over 5,000 students. Professor Bartholomew reassured attendees that the £15 million investment is vital for the campus's future and growth.

Looking ahead, Bartholomew highlighted also potential projects, including a long-discussed veterinary school contingent on Northern Ireland government funding. Additionally, plans for a teaching hotel on campus remain under consideration, with hopes for collaborative support from local councils and private sector partners to make the project viable.

Looking to strengthen ties with the local community, Professor Bartholomew proposed hosting open days to showcase the campus’s developments and foster better engagement with the public.

It was revealed after the meeting that planning for the tower demolition isn’t due until March with many of the other improvements not requiring planning.

