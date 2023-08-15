Diageo gets the go-ahead for £26m extension at Mallusk site as demand for Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur grows globally

Global drinks giant Diageo has been given the go-ahead to proceed with plans for a £26m extension to its Baileys Mallusk-based facility by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s planning committee.

The planning permission – which is subject to a call-in period – will help facilitate the evolving needs of the company’s global operations and the demand for the popular Irish cream liqueur. The site is one of only two global production sites of the iconic Baileys brand.

The proposed extension will expand the current Diageo Baileys Global Supply Facility site footprint by an additional 7,477m².

The new single-storey extension will include additional warehouse capacity, staff facilities, solar PV and associated external plant equipment, an increase in staff car parking, EV charging points, trailer bays, improved site access, external lighting columns and associated landscaping.

Lesley Allen, Operations Manager, Baileys Mallusk toasts the approval of planning permission for an extended Baileys Global Supply Facility at the site. Picture: Diageo

The Mallusk site focuses on the original Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur and includes the production, bottling, labelling and storage of the product before distribution. Approval of the expansion plans will enable Diageo to improve its logistics and warehousing facilities. Work on the project is expected to commence in early 2024.

The facility produces more than 60 million bottles of Baileys every year, sent to 150 countries worldwide. It is one of three Diageo sites in Northern Ireland, which also includes a beer canning and packaging facility in east Belfast and its corporate headquarters located in Belfast city centre.

Lesley Allen, operations manager at Baileys Mallusk, said the firm is delighted with the council’s decision.

"The extension will support the storage, delivery and distribution of raw materials and finished goods and we are looking forward to the opportunities it will create for us,” she said.

An image of the proposed extension at Diageo Mallusk. Picture: supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“Baileys makes a considerable contribution to the local economy in Northern Ireland, and over 97 per cent of our output is shipped around the world. We are confident that the planned extension will support Diageo’s wider growth strategy, building on the £40m investment we made in opening the site in 2003 and the ongoing investments to further develop the facility and the Baileys brand.”

Speaking at a meeting of the planning committee, Barry Diamond, the council’s Head of Planning, said that the proposed extension would be an “acceptable” height and design and “reflective” of the existing building.

He added that an objector raised concern over road safety at the Enterprise Way junction. However, Mr Diamond reported that a site visit had taken place and no “obstruction” was observed. He noted that DfI Roads Service has “raised no objection”.

He said the proposed extension is expected to result in up to 35 new jobs and indicated that the development plan is “an appropriate land use for the area”.

An image of the proposed extension at Diageo Mallusk. Picture: supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Planning agent Maire McNamee said Diageo Mallusk “plays a vital role” in production and distribution, describing it as a brand that “seeks to grow”. She said the plan “does not just fulfil Diageo’s needs but promises broader economic benefit and employment opportunities.”

Planning permission was approved by the committee unanimously.

Mayor, Councillor Mark Cooper said the investment “further bolsters the borough’s reputation as a prime location for business”.