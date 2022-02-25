Digital initiative has the ‘potential to create jobs’

Digitial Surge, a £1m programme for organisations across Northern Ireland, has just been launched.

The initiative is also part-funded by Invest NI, the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme and all 11 councils in the province.

The programme will be delivered by a consortium of businesses. Invest NI has offered £860,000 of support towards the scheme with councils contributing £216,000.

Martin Naughton, Consortium Lead Mentor, Gillian Colan-O'Leary and Jacqui Dixon BSc MBA.

Gillian Colan-O’Leary, Consortium Project lead, said: “Businesses which recognise the role advanced transformative technology can play, at a strategic level, will increase their growth potential and we’ll provide the support they need to discover how to change how they operate and deliver value.”

Jacqui Dixon, chief executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, said: “This programme will support businesses in the new reality of trading in a Covid recovery context. By shifting and pivoting their business models via adoption of advanced digital tools they will be able to drive forward the digital agenda for growth with the potential to create and sustain jobs.”

To express an interest in the programme and register for the workshops, visit the council’s website.