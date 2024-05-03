Diversity NI Pioneers with £100K Investment in Cutting-Edge Secure Booking System

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Diversity NI, a leading provider of professional interpreting and translation services in Northern Ireland, has announced a significant enhancement to its customer experience with the launch of a new, secure online booking system, offering fast, efficient, and secure booking of translation services for its clients. The introduction of the new booking platform has seen the company commit over £100,000 if investment in the technology.

Following an initial investment of £25,000 in the cutting-edge platform, with an additional £80,000 allocated over the next five years to support delivery of the service and maintenance of the system, the investment demonstrates Diversity NI’s commitment to innovation, and setting an industry standard in Northern Ireland for service efficiency and security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new system is designed to streamline the booking process, enabling Diversity NI clients from the health sector, social services, insurance services, foodservice, engineering, hospitality sector, the third sector, and manufacturing to schedule interpreting services more effortlessly than ever before. With the capacity to handle over 100 jobs per day and a roster of 10 full-time employees, Diversity NI ensures rapid service with no booking fees. The telephone interpreting platform provides instant access to over 200 languages, with linguists available within just one minute.

Paolina Hawthorne, Director of Diversity NI.

"We are proud to be possibly the first company in Northern Ireland to integrate such advanced technology in our operations," said Paolina Hawthorne, Director of Diversity NI. "This pioneering system not only enhances our operational efficiency but also provides our clients with the peace of mind that their communications are handled securely and with the utmost professionalism."

In the past year alone, Diversity NI has successfully provided interpreting services to 40,000 clients across various sectors, reflecting the company’s vital role in facilitating essential communication. The introduction of this system is expected to further improve service delivery by reducing the time clients spend making bookings and offering instant confirmation of services.

Key clients in the medical and social service sectors, as well as partners in insurance claim services and manufacturing, are set to benefit immensely from the new booking system. The investment highlights Diversity NI’s dedication not only to client service but also to technological advancement within the interpreting and translation industry to optimise delivery of services.