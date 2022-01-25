Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has announced a new project which will deliver fully-funded training for 45 applicants seeking to qualify as HGV drivers.

The Council’s first Labour Market Partnership project has now launched the (ABC) HGV Training and Employment Academy and will guarantee an interview with a local employer with HGV vacancies.

The ABC HGV Training and Employment Academy will fully fund 45 eligible individuals to gain a HGV licence (Class 1 or Class 2) and a guaranteed interview, on successful HGV licensing. Applications are open until 5pm Monday 31 January 2022.

The programme is designed to respond to the chronic skilled labour shortage in the HGV sector. Funding has been provided by the Department for Communities through the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Labour Market Partnership.

Minister Deirdre Hargey welcomed the announcement: “I am delighted that my Department has been able to fund this much-needed programme, providing critical support to an industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic. The ABC Labour Market Partnership training programme will help people improve their skills and provide opportunities to fill significant vacancies during a difficult period for the North’s haulage industry.”

Lord Mayor of ABC Council Alderman Glenn Barr said: “The ABC HGV Training Academy is an excellent opportunity to participate in a fully-funded training programme and an interview with a local employer with current HGV vacancies.

“Interest in this programme is expected to be very high so I’d encourage anyone who is thinking about it to check the eligibility criteria and apply early. I’d also encourage local businesses who have any HGV vacancies to get in touch as a key part of the programme is matching applicants to your specific needs.”

Applicants to the ABC HGV Training and Employment Academy must be resident in the ABC Borough; aged over 21; willing to undertake a medical examination; hold a valid UK Driving Licence. They must also fulfil at least one of the following criteria: currently unemployed; under-employed; employed but at risk of redundancy; or employed and interested in upskilling or reskilling.

A Council spokesperson said: “If interested in joining the Academy as a candidate, or if you represent a local employer in the Borough and would like to tell us about your transport and logistics recruitment needs and offer an interview to a qualified candidate, get in touch by contacting: [email protected] or calling 028 3834 7000. More info at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/hgvacademy.

“Various courses will be available in early February 2022 comprising: a one-day theory lesson; 25 hours online training; theory test; five-day practical lesson (including test) over one week. Following successful completion of the theory and practical tests, participants will attend a one-day employability session; one-to-one mentoring including help with updating your CV and preparing for interview, after which they will be invited to attend interview(s). Applicants must be available to attend all sessions. All training will be carried out in the Craigavon area.

The Academy is part of the ABC Labour Market Partnership (LMP), a joint public/private sector initiative ensure that a quality skills provision is driven by demand for skills in the economy.

