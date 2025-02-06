Donnelly Group charity partnership raises £22,341 for Macmillan Cancer Support

The UK’s leading cancer care charity, Macmillan Cancer Support, has benefited from a massive £22,341 boost following a yearlong partnership with Donnelly Foundation, the charitable fund established by Northern Ireland’s largest independent vehicle retailer, Donnelly Group.

The charity, which was chosen by Donnelly Group employees as its Charity Partner of the Year in 2024, provides financial and emotional support to those affected by cancer.

Roisin Donnelly, Donnelly Group spokesperson, said: “When choosing our charity partner, we look for organisations that support our drive to have a positive impact on the people and communities within the areas we operate, making Macmillan Cancer Support the perfect fit.

“Cancer touches the lives of so many, and it has been an honour to have play a part in helping Macmillan Cancer Support continue its life-changing work.

L-R: Emma Donnelly, Spokesperson for Donnelly Group, Roisin Donnelly, Corporate Social Responsibility and Staff Engagement at Donnelly Group, Joanne Young, Senior Relationship Fundraising Manager at Macmillan NI

“As we conclude this successful year, we look back proudly on the contributions and support we were able to make to such an important charity.”

Throughout the partnership, Donnelly Group employees hosted and took part in a number of fund-raising activities including coffee mornings, quizzes, sponsored walks, and even a sponsored skydive.

Commenting on the partnership, Joanne Young, Senior Relationship Fundraising Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support NI, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to partner with Donnelly Group throughout the last 12 months and its remarkable fundraising achievements have greatly contributed to supporting our mission.

“Ninety-eight per cent of our funding comes from voluntary donations, so we rely heavily on individuals and businesses to continue to deliver the essential support that people living with cancer need.

"We want to thank all those at Donnelly Group who have contributed, donated, and actively raised awareness of our services throughout the duration of this meaningful partnership."

Donnelly Group works with 18 manufacturers in its nine branches in locations including Bangor, Belfast, Derry / Londonderry, Enniskillen, and Mallusk.

Find out more about Donnelly Group’s work within the community: www.donnellygroup.co.uk/foundation/