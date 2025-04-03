Donnelly Group honours 19 Dungannon employees at long service awards

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 10:34 BST
Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned motor retailer, Donnelly Group, has rewarded 71 employees with additional paid holiday leave at its annual long service awards.

This includes an impressive 19 members of staff from Donnelly Group’s Moy Road showroom, who were acknowledged for their continued contributions to the company.

Amongst those awarded in Dungannon were Malcolm Kerr, marking 25 years of service, and Karen Allen and Trevor Montgomery, both marking 20 years of service.

Dave Sheeran, Managing Director at Donnelly Group, said: “Our team is the driving force behind our success and recognising their long service is not only a celebration of their loyalty, but a token of appreciation for their hard work and passion.

Some of the Donnelly Group employees at Dungannon who received long service awards | SuppliedSome of the Donnelly Group employees at Dungannon who received long service awards | Supplied
“Many of our employees began their careers with us, and have helped bring our values of exceptional service, respect, and attention to detail to life through their dedication and skill.

“We are committed to creating a workplace where our people can thrive and continually invest in our team to provide opportunities for development, learning, and progression, and having such high numbers of long serving staff across all of our showrooms is testament to this pledge.

“We are incredibly proud of all our team members who have reached these milestones, and we look forward to celebrating many more years of growth together."

In addition to extra annual leave for long service, Donnelly Group offers its employees competitive salaries, an industry-leading work-life balance, and continuous training opportunities.

The Group has nine branches and offers vehicles from an 18 manufacturers across the province.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

