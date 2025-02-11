Donnelly Group names NI Children's Hospice Charity Partner of the Year

Donnelly Foundation, the charitable fund established by Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned vehicle retailer, Donnelly Group, has announced Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice as its Charity Partner of the Year for 2025.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caring for over 4000 children each year, NI Children’s Hospice offers a range of services including specialist nursing care at home, supported breaks, end-of life care and family and bereavement support.

“For over 70 years, Donnelly Group has been dedicated to making a difference in the communities in which it operates” said Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for Donnelly Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our partnership will see Donnelly Group employees raise essential funds for the ongoing provision of NI Children’s Hospice’s services, enabling it to be there for the families at a time when they need it most.

Donnelly Group names NI Childrens Hospice Charity Partner Of The Year

“Donnelly Foundation boasts a strong track record of having a positive impact in the local community and we have no doubt that this will allow us to further build upon these efforts.

“We are very much looking forward to the events and activities that we have planned for 2025 to support the important work this charity does for children and families across Northern Ireland.”

Kieran Buchanan, Corporate Relationship Manager, NI Children’s Hospice, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to be named Donnelly Group’s Charity Partner of the Year for 2025.

L-R Emma Donnelly, Director at Donnelly Group, Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for Donnelly Group and Kieran Buchanan, Corporate Relationship Manager at NI Children’s Hospice

“The support of our local businesses, such as Donnelly Group, is vital in helping us provide specialist palliative care for babies, children, and their families when they need it most.

“We are excited to be working with Donnelly Group over the coming year to make a meaningful difference in our community.”

This latest announcement follows the conclusion of Donnelly Group’s 2024 charity partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, which saw it donate over £22,000 towards emergency medical services across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donnelly Group works with 18 manufacturers in its nine branches in locations including Bangor, Belfast, Londonderry, Enniskillen, and Mallusk.

To learn more about Donnelly Group, visit donnellygroup.co.uk/