Donnelly Group recognise contribution of 17 long serving staff members

Leading motor retailer, Donnelly Group, has honoured the 17 staff members who have been part of the company for 30 years or more.

These long-serving employees were recently invited to a celebratory breakfast, with each being presented with an engraved crystal vase in appreciation of their dedication towards the company’s success.

Employees recognised from Donnelly Group’s Dungannon locations included Norma Jardine, Brendan Donaghy, Gary Mc Farland, Claire Daly, Christine Dynes, Sean Donnelly, Malachy Mc Glone, Brendan Farmer, and Stephen Irwin.

Having recently awarded 243 staff for their long service with additional annual leave, the breakfast event served as further recognition of the invaluable contributions made by the team members who have played an instrumental role in the company for over three decades.

Donnelly Group celebrates long serving staff. Credit: Donnelly Group

Dave Sheeran, managing director at Donnelly Group, said: “Many of our long serving employees joined us as apprentices, and their long service provides further testament to the many opportunities for long-term, fulfilling careers offered by our apprenticeship programme.

“Several of those in attendance at our celebratory breakfast have worked at Donnelly Group for over 45 years, highlighting our sustained efforts to cultivate a team of highly proficient and reliable experts that feel appreciated for their work.

“From site directors to managers, administrators, technicians, parts and accounts personnel, there were a wide range of employees who joined us to celebrate the hard work and dedication that has been integral to our success.”

Those at the breakfast hailed from the company’s Dungannon, Ballymena, and Enniskillen branches.

Stephen Irwin pictured receiving his long service award. Credit: Donnelly Group