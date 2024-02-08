Double celebration as leading Irish aesthetics clinic & cosmetic surgery company to 0pen in NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This new multidisciplinary clinic will create several new jobs and will also see a significant investment into a brand new state of the art clinic based at Garvey Studios in Lisburn.

Founder, award winning Aesthetics Entrepreneur, Michelle Furey, is already well established as a trusted Advanced Master Specialist Aesthetician, she trains doctors and surgeons across the globe in the art of aesthetics while also running her existing clinic in Kildare.

The new clinic and consultation rooms will see her vast experience, expertise, and passion for after care, drive Jejuve Clinic and Laragh Medical to the forefront of leading Aesthetic & Cosmetic consultancy across the island of Ireland.

Michelle Furey - Founder of Jejuve Clinic and Laragh Medical.

An aesthetics consultant to many celebrities and a regular guest as the go-to expert for TV shows, Michelle is highly qualified in her field of expertise, she has over 60 qualifications to her name and has been trained by, and now trains some of the top Doctors and Surgeons across the globe in the art of facial and body aesthetics. Michelle is looking forward to bringing her skills and contacts to Northern Ireland, she says;

“I am so excited to bring this exciting new clinic to Northern Ireland, it has taken a lot of time and effort in planning, preparation and execution to create what I now believe is the absolute crème de la crème of aesthetics clinics.

"The team of consultants and surgeons are the best there are and I believe what we can now offer, through both Jejuve Clinic and Laragh Medical, is a complete package which will ensure our clients are cared for at every step of their journey right here in Northern Ireland. I hope that our offering will remove the need for people to travel abroad for treatments and run the risk of the worst happening.”

Clients seeking non-surgical treatments such as, the BBL filler and hip contouring, highly effective fat dissolving and skin tightening injections, or those seeking a less invasive alternative to a facelift can consider PDO threads or a non-surgical facelift, will be treated by Michelle at JeJuve Aesthetics Clinic where they can also avail of a range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including dermal fillers, wrinkle relaxers, skin rejuvenation, and lip enhancements.

Those seeking a surgical procedure such as BBL, Tummy Tucks, breast surgeries, rhinoplasty and bariatric surgeries, amongst others, will be treated by Laragh Medical and some of the leading names in Cosmetic and Aesthetics in the world, such as Celebrity Plastic Surgeon’s Dr Darius Bagdanavicius, Marius Kaseta and Antanus Mickevicius

Michelle's enduring relationships and partnerships with these, and countless other doctors stand as a testament to her remarkable skill set and unwavering reputation for upholding elevated standards in both procedural expertise and post-care ethos for all her patients. It's a clear indication to the trust she has built in the medical community, reflecting her commitment to delivering top-notch service throughout every step of each procedure.

Cosmetic surgeries at Laragh Medical will be performed at specialised hospitals across Northern Ireland with prestigious surgeons who are both based here or flown in from other countries. Michelle goes on to explain;

“These specialist procedures will have an emphasis on patient care and well-being and the after-care service for all our patients – I am confident and happy that we have created a process that will meet and exceed expectations at each phase.”

Aside from this, Michelle is also the only non-surgical specialist to have received a humanitarian award for her rewarding charity work on re-building the faces of domestic violence survivors and the facial masculinisation or feminisation of the Transgender Community. She says;

“I have worked extensively with survivors of domestic abuse and, using non-surgical cosmetic procedures, I have successfully been able to rebuild the faces of those who have suffered terribly at the hands of others.

“I also work very closely with the transgender community and have helped people with the masculinisation and feminisation of their features ,as they have progressed through a very difficult transitional time in their life journey. My goal is to be able to continue to work on these clients in both Southern & Northern Ireland.”

Credited twice with the prestigious All-Ireland All-star business award in recognition of her conduct in the areas of trust, performance and customer-centricity has undoubtedly cemented Michelle and her successful clinic as trustworthy experts in the field of aesthetics.

“We are always striving to offer the very best treatments for our clients, ongoing training and upskilling is a priority and we constantly seek knowledge and up to date information from the very best in the industry this is a factor that we believe sets us apart. We’re extremely passionate about making our clients feel good about themselves while ensuring they are receiving the right treatment to meet their personal needs and we’re excited to bring our growing brand to Northern Ireland where we see a real demand for the treatments we are offering.

“It is important to us that our clients have the peace of mind that they are being treated by highly qualified personnel, and that we offer an extensive and professional follow up care which is both immediate and accessible. We will go far beyond current regulations to ensure that we are offering the best care to each of our clients, and we pride ourselves on an enduring commitment to quality.”

“We are thrilled to be creating new jobs and investing in the local economy. We choose Lisburn as our Northern Ireland base as it is a vibrant and, accessible city which is the perfect location for us to develop the JeJuve Clinic and Laragh Medical brands across Ireland.”