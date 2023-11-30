It’s official – two of the world’s best five restaurants are owned by Bushmills-born chef/restaurateur Clare Smyth, according to top guide La Liste.

Chef Clare Smyth pictured at Oncore in Sydney, the world’s number four restaurant. Credit News Letter

Based on the compilation of thousands of publications, hundreds of guidebooks, and millions of online reviews, La Liste offers the world's best restaurant and hotel selection at your fingertips wherever you go.

Clare is now one of the world’s most celebrated chefs. Her Core by Clare Smyth restaurant in London’s Kensington is listed at number three and Oncore in Sydney, Australia, at four in the world’s top 1,000 restaurants by the influential LaListe global dining publication. She was voted the World’s Best Female Chef in 2018.

Clare, who has just opened a novel Whiskey and Seaweed cocktail lounge as part of Core, says: “Such an incredible achievement having both restaurants ranked third and fourth in the world. I am beyond proud of everyone’s hard work for helping us achieve this special recognition.”

Every meal at Core, she says, “is a celebration of British ingredients. Potato and Roe, one of Clare’s classic dishes in both restaurants, is seen as homage to her County Antrim upbringing and the role of potatoes. Clare, the first and only British female chef to be awarded three Michelin stars for excellence, currently includes Bushmills Whiskey in the new bar.