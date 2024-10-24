Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An employee at a Carrick-based company that turned 100 this year is marking an equally significant career milestone.

As menswear brand Douglas & Grahame celebrates its centenary, Christine McMurran, who started her career with the company 50 years ago, looked back over her time in a business that has seen many changes over the decades.

Christine’s longstanding career at Douglas & Grahame began in 1974 on her 16th birthday. “I was finishing school and my career teacher helped me secure an interview at the company. I was offered the job as accounts clerk at the interview and I was delighted. I didn’t think then that 50 years later I would still be working at the same company!”

Christine worked as an accounts clerk until 1993 when she was promoted to credit controller, a role she has held ever since. “As a 100-year-old business we’ve experienced so much change,” she added. “Technology is right up there as one of the biggest. When I joined the business, everything was done by hand. We had to change how our day-to-day jobs were done, with the move from handwriting, physical invoices, and cheques to everything being done on a computer. Email, digital invoicing - it can be easily taken for granted in today’s age, but it was a big change for ourselves and the customers.”

Christine McMurran pictured holding her first contract of employment with Douglas & Grahame, dated 1974. Photo: supplied

It was only four years into her job at Douglas & Grahame when Christine would meet her now husband, Raymond.

Although they each worked in different departments – Christine in the office block and Raymond in the warehouse – the duo would meet over lunch.

“He delivered apples to my desk many lunchtimes, although I did wish it was chocolate bars,” Christine joked.

They eventually married in 1980 and have two daughters, Julie and Karen.

Christine began working part time in 1986 after the birth of her first daughter. “Douglas & Grahame went above and beyond to ensure I could come back to work in a way that suited me. It wasn’t common to be working part time, but it allowed me to have a working life as well as a home life which I was so appreciative of,” she said.

One of the highlights of the mother-of-two’s career, meanwhile, has been the relationships she has built. “Myself and Raymond are still friends with many colleagues we met here. Being there for the past 50 years means that many colleagues have come and gone and a highlight has been meeting and working with so many different people,” Christine said.

“I have also developed brilliant relationships with our customers; it’s amazing the connections I have built just over the phone, hearing about their families and holiday plans. Those relationships with customers are important to our business but also have been so significant to me personally.

“Staying with one company for five decades speaks volumes.”

Douglas & Grahame recently notched up two historic wins from leading fashion industry title, Drapers. A lifetime achievement award was bestowed on chairman Donald Finlay for his contribution to the menswear sector while the company’s flagship brand, Remus Uomo, secured menswear brand of the year at the Drapers Independent Awards in London.

The third-generation family-owned and managed business is led by Donald’s sons, managing director Adam Finlay and brand director Michael Finlay.