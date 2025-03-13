Down Royal Racegoers Raise £12,925 for Friends of the Cancer Centre

Down Royal racegoers have raised an incredible £12,925 for Friends of the Cancer Centre, helping support cancer patients and families across Northern Ireland.

Crossing the finish line as Down Royal’s official charity partner for 2024, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been present at each of the racecourse’s 12 fixtures. These donations will fund vital patient support services and contribute to pioneering local cancer research.

The charity’s work focuses on four key areas: patient care, patient comfort, research and cancer awareness, helping to enhance the services already provided by the Health Service and ensuring people receive the very best support during their cancer journey.

Ciara Bainbridge, Corporate & Events Fundraising Officer for Friends of the Cancer Centre extended her thanks: “We are truly grateful to Down Royal and its racegoers for their outstanding generosity. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Down Royal for their generous donation and continued support. This incredible total will enable us to continue providing comfort, care, and practical support to people facing cancer across Northern Ireland.

Pictured (left to right): Emma Meehan, Chief Executive, Down Royal Racecourse and Ciara Bainbridge, Corporate & Events Fundraising Officer, Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“It will also help us work alongside the Cancer Trials Network and the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queen’s University, bringing world-class research right to the heart of Northern Ireland. Thank you to everyone who contributed and made this possible – your support means so much to so many.”

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse added: “Supporting Friends of the Cancer Centre as our charity partner has been an honour, and it’s been inspiring to see our racegoers step up with such generosity.

“Cancer affects so many people within our community, and we’re delighted that together we’ve been able to make a real difference through this partnership. Thank you to everyone who donated at one of our race days, your kindness is helping families right across Northern Ireland.”

To learn more about Friends of the Cancer Centre, visit www.friendsofthecancercentre.com

For full details on Down Royal’s fixtures for 2025 visit www.downroyal.com