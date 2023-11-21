Register
‘Drive’ to inspire GB tourists at Birmingham Motor Show to visit Causeway Coast

Seven tourism businesses from Northern Ireland -including the Causeway Coast - joined Tourism Ireland at the Classic Motor Show in Birmingham recently.
By Una Culkin
Published 21st Nov 2023, 14:40 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:40 GMT
Heather Keanie, Causeway Coastal Route; and Linda Duncan, Tourism Ireland, at the Classic Motor Show in Birmingham. Credit – Tourism IrelandHeather Keanie, Causeway Coastal Route; and Linda Duncan, Tourism Ireland, at the Classic Motor Show in Birmingham. Credit – Tourism Ireland
The Classic Motor Show is an annual event which takes place over three days and attracts around 70,000 people, offering an excellent platform to spread the word about car touring holidays here among GB car enthusiasts – and prospective holidaymakers for the Causeway Coast.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “The Classic Motor Show was an excellent opportunity to highlight our superb driving routes, including the Causeway Coastal Route.

“Tourism Ireland is encouraging GB travellers to come and discover Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland by car. Visitors who use a car on holidays tend to stay longer, spend more and are more likely to visit more than one region. Our message is that Northern Ireland is a great choice for a driving holiday.”

