‘Drive’ to inspire GB tourists at Birmingham Motor Show to visit Causeway Coast
The Classic Motor Show is an annual event which takes place over three days and attracts around 70,000 people, offering an excellent platform to spread the word about car touring holidays here among GB car enthusiasts – and prospective holidaymakers for the Causeway Coast.
Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “The Classic Motor Show was an excellent opportunity to highlight our superb driving routes, including the Causeway Coastal Route.
“Tourism Ireland is encouraging GB travellers to come and discover Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland by car. Visitors who use a car on holidays tend to stay longer, spend more and are more likely to visit more than one region. Our message is that Northern Ireland is a great choice for a driving holiday.”