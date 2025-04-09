Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine entrepreneur is offering Northern Ireland businesses a free online course to help them capitalise on the influx of visitors expected for The Open Championship this July

A Northern Ireland digital marketing agency is offering businesses a free online course to help them capitalise on the influx of visitors expected for The Open Championship this July.

Triovia, a digital marketing and knowledge company based in Coleraine with clients worldwide, has developed the programme to help businesses simplify and scale their marketing efforts through bite-sized training videos covering social media strategy and customer attraction techniques.

The company, founded by Coleraine entrepreneur Geoffrey Moffett, has also invested in a custom app that allows business owners to learn and implement strategies simultaneously.

The free course is set to go live on April 28, giving businesses ample time to prepare their digital strategies before the prestigious golf tournament. Register here!

What sets this initiative apart is not just the educational content - Triovia has built an active community platform that allows participating businesses to interact with each other, share insights, and build potential collaborations.

"We wanted to create something that would genuinely help local businesses make the most of the opportunity The Open brings to Northern Ireland," said Geoffrey.

"Many small businesses don't have the resources for expensive marketing consultations, so we've distilled our expertise into actionable, bite-sized lessons they can implement right away. The community aspect is equally important - businesses can learn from each other's experiences and potentially form partnerships that extend beyond the tournament."

The Coleraine-based digital expert emphasised that the course takes a fundamentally different approach from typical marketing workshops: "Too many workshops these days tell you how it's done without ever showing you how it's actually done. We're taking a different approach - we will show businesses exactly how it's done, with practical demonstrations they can follow along with immediately."

Unlike traditional marketing courses that can be overwhelming and theory-heavy, Triovia's offering features concise, actionable content delivered in bite-sized videos. The course deliberately avoids industry jargon, focusing instead on straightforward, easy-to-understand instructions that businesses can implement without specialist knowledge.

The Triovia team is well-known in the area for providing digital marketing services to several prominent organisations including Taste Causeway, Coleraine BID and The Causeway Shantymen. They have also successfully built substantial audiences for Q Radio, Dunamoy Spa, Bushmills Banquet and numerous other local businesses.

The Open Championship, one of golf's most prestigious tournaments, is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Northern Ireland, presenting a significant opportunity for local businesses.

Businesses interested in the free course and community can sign up to the waitlist below. The completely free programme will be accessible through the Coleraine-based company's website from April 28.