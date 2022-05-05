Dromore designer Melanie Bond launches her brand new collection

Launched this month in a stunning showcase which took place in Central Church in Belfast, the collection was initially inspired by Proverbs 3:3 – ‘Don’t ever forget kindness and truth. Wear them like a necklace. Write them on your heart as if on a tablet’ - but she also found inspiration in the writings of St Patrick and the work of C S Lewis.

Melanie, who worked as a solicitor, has been making jewellery since she was at university. However after being furloughed at the start of the Covid pandemic she began to take her hobby more seriously.

“I have always made jewellery part time and I have always loved it,” explained Melanie,

“When I was furloughed during lockdown I started doing more jewellery work.”

Melanie draws her inspiration from her Christian faith. as well as from literary works and hopes that her jewellery can bring hope to the wearer.

“At the start of lockdown it was a bit scary,” she continued. “I am a Christian and my faith is a very big part of my life. It is not all Christian quotes, but things that would bring hope to people.

“As a designer I aim to bring timeless truth to the collection’s wearers,” explained Melanie, a former pupil of Friend’s School Lisburn.

“I wanted to combine ageless wisdom with contemporary design.

“The pieces in this collection incorporate traditional typed lettering and hand-cut wooden elements.

“In the past I would have made big statement pieces and stuff for Fashion Week but this collection is a bit more wearable. It is stuff that people can wear day to day.

“Messages are typed in a vintage typewriter style and made into pendants or little elements hand-wired into pieces.

“Words and messages are also hand-stamped on to hand-cut, painted oak, while other elements used include stone and pebbles, glass crystal, opalite, pearl and diamante.

“All pieces are designed and made with meaning locally in my newly opened studio in Dromore, where I can also take appointments for bespoke pieces or special occasion gifts.

“I really am on a mission to uplift those around me and to offer hope by bringing it into the wearer’s everyday life.”

Melanie is very grateful for all the support of her family and friends, as well as everyone who attended her successful launch event. “The launch was amazing,” she said. “People were so supportive. There was such a buzz