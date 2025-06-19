Major extension plans, lodged by Thompson Leisure Ltd, 21a Rowantree Road, Dromore, have been approved.

The plans include the retention of an extension to a commercial garage / workshop building at 62 Drumnabreeze Road, Magheralin, to incorporate additional motorhome valeting and damp work bays.

Also on the cards is a yard extension to accommodate staff, customer and motorhome parking, and existing diesel and gas tanks.

The garage/workshop building will be enhanced, with the addition of a display area, a plant room with a biomass boiler and associated tank, an extended goods in/out area, customer facilities (reception, waiting area and toilets), additional preparation bays, and an ancillary office for staff, with associated internal alterations, solar panels on the roof and an external gantry along the north-eastern building for washing vehicles.

Thompson Leisure Service Centre in its current scale and layout. Credit: Google

Approval has also been granted for an internal mezzanine floor within the workshop building to accommodate a canteen, office, a training room and a meeting room, an ancillary customer waiting area building, and a building for biomass boiler fuel storage.

Changes to the internal layout of the existing workshop will see the workshop, offices and canteen areas converted to an ancillary storage area, and parts of the external yard area will be used for motorhome hire, and for the provision of three overnight motorhome halts.

The yard will be further extended into the field for the parking and storage of rental motorhomes. Associated site works will include landscaping, a bicycle parking shelter, electric vehicle charging units, and improvements to the Drumnabreeze Road.

Rural Road

The approved garage/workshop will be much larger than the current one. Credit: ABC planning portal

Two letters were received, with one objector stating: “The use of these facilities to support Thompson Leisure has resulted in significant growth of campervan traffic on a rural road which is already heavily used by traffic using Edenmore golf course.

“Campervans are usually wider vehicles compared to cars, and there are limited opportunities to pass on the road, particularly further up past Drumnabreeze House and junction of Lismaine.

“Any expansion of the commercial business in this location would not be in keeping with rural planning policy. Also, there are concerns about waste licensing for this site in terms of servicing of campervans, and safety concerns around fuel storage and transfer.”

Another concerned resident did not object to the plans as such, but was worried about the potential traffic on the Drumnabreeze Road, saying: “Whilst I can see that there are proposals to provide passing places between the entrance at Thompson Leisure and Edenmore Golf Club, the majority of campervan traffic currently travels along the Drumnabreeze Road in the opposite direction towards Lough Road, and onwards to Dromore.

The Thompson Leisure motorhome operation at 62 Drumnabreeze Road, Magheralin, will be significantly enhanced. Credit: ABC planning portal

“This is the shortest route to Dromore, and likely to be the route suggested by most sat nav systems when directing customers to the location. It would therefore be impossible to avoid this through active management, and human nature will revert to the quickest route.

“There are a number of blind corners, and in particular at 56 Drumnabreeze Road where passing a campervan is impossible and has caused the need for cars to reverse along the road.

“I don’t specifically object to the overall proposals, but would hope therefore that additional information to review the full extent of traffic/ vehicle impact caused by the proposals will be forthcoming.”

The matter was discussed at the June 4 ABC Planning & Regulatory committee meeting.

Principal planning officer, Sinead McAvoy explained that concerns have been taken on board, and that planning officers are content with the proposals: “Officers are content the scale and nature of the proposal is acceptable, however the proposal does involve a major extension of the site area.

“In this case, officers are of the opinion that exceptional circumstances apply. The proposal would make a significant contribution to the local economy, and the development would not undermine the rural character.

“The design, integration, impact and amenity have been fully assessed, and no concerns have been raised in respect of the existing and proposed development.

“Road improvements comprise the widening of the public carriageway at six locations, to provide passing bays to facilitate the movement of motorhomes. In addition, there’s sufficient parking provided at the site to meet the needs of the proposed development of this site.

“A petition carrying 86 signatures has been received in support of the application, and two letters of objections have been received against the application.

“These have all been considered in detail, and after undertaking a policy assessment and planning balancing exercise, it is recommended that planning approval be granted.”

Councillor Mary O’Dowd (SF, Lurgan DEA) said she had no issue with the planning application, commenting: “I’m more than happy to propose this. It is well enclosed and I don’t see any reason why we would object.”

Cllr O’Dowd’s proposal was seconded by Councillor Scott Armstrong (DUP, Armagh DEA).

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter