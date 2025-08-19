Dromore named finalist for Northern Ireland’s Best High Street

The heart of Dromore is beating even stronger this week as the town’s bustling high street has been shortlisted for the coveted High Street of the Year Award in Retail NI’s High Street Heroes 2025.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a remarkable show of excellence, Dromore businesses have also been named finalists in eight of the ten other award categories.

Local favourites Bridge Books, The Bread Box Bakery and Mulholland’s on the Square are among just a few of those recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Stephen Moutray, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Dromore and a reflection of the passion, dedication, and hard work of everyone who makes our high street thrive. From butchers to boutiques, coffee shops to corner stores, these businesses are the lifeblood of our communities. I’m incredibly proud to see them recognised at this level and I wish them every success in the finals.”

Melanie Bond (Melanie Bond Boutique), Phillip Walker (Quails Dromore), Linsey McMurray & Claire Anderson (Calm Coffee Shop), Jayne Hutchinson (Johnston’s Chemist) Tara, Jaqueline & Diane (Moundview Eurospar), Karen Weir and Alan Roulston (Dromore Chamber of commerce).

Melanie Bond, owner of Melanie Bond Boutique is shortlisted for ‘Best Fashion Retailer’. She said: “Being part of Dromore’s high street is something really special – there’s such a sense of community here. To be recognised alongside so many other fantastic local businesses is a real honour, and it means so much knowing it’s our customers who have put us forward. We’re proud to represent Dromore - the only town nominated in 9 of the 12 categories! Dromore is well and truly on the map!”

Retail NI’s High Street Heroes awards celebrate independent retailers, producers and hospitality venues from across Northern Ireland – with all the shortlists based entirely on public votes. Categories span everything from fashion and food to health and wellbeing, recognising those who go above and beyond for their customers and communities.

The full list of Dromore businesses shortlisted include:

Quails Butchers – Best Butchers

Calm Coffee Shop – Best Coffee Shop

The Bread Box Bakery – Best Bakery

Melanie Bond Boutique – Best Fashion Retailer

Bridge Books – Best Generalist Retailer

EUROSPAR Moundview – Best Forecourt

Johnston’s Chemist – Best Healthcare Retailer

Mulhollands on the Square – Best Off Licence

Winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on Thursday, August 21 at the Game of Thrones Studio in Banbridge.