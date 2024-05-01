Dromore set to host Wedding Dress Festival
The ‘Beauty of the Bride' extravaganza will take place next weekend (9-12 May) and is sure to be a great day out!
The event is the brainchild of popular Dromore woman Jane Russell.
Speaking about the schedule, she said: “This is the third time the festival has been in planning since February 2020, when COVID changed our plans, and then personal circumstances took over in 2022.
"We are delighted to finally open the doors of the cathedral, and welcome everyone to what will be a wonderful weekend for our church, family and friends.”Over 50 dresses will be on public display, spanning almost 100 years.
They have been donated from women in the fields of education, business, politics and more.
Jane gave a glimpse into the festival: "The dresses belong to people like former First Minister Arlene Foster, Dr Eileen Atchison, Julia Snodden (wife of CoolFM’s Pete Snodden) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.
“An opening service will take place in the cathedral on Thursday, May 9,” she continued.
"It will include guest speakers and music by the wonderful SOMA Singers and Miss Pauline Downey.”
To coincide with the festival, there will be also be a display of classical cars in the Cathedral Hall car park.
Refreshments will be available. Events are free to attend, however, a suggested voluntary donation of £5 is recommended.
