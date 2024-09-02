Drop-in session to learn more about the Portrush banking hub
The event has been arranged by Cash Access UK, the group behind banking hubs which are a shared banking space on the high street.
Hubs offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday.
The Hubs also offer a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own banking provider about more complicated banking issues. The Community Bankers work on rotation, with a different banking provider available on each day of the week.
Community Bankers are usually provided by the banks or building society with the most customers in the local area.
The Portrush drop-in information session will be held in the Girvan Room of Portrush Town Hall from 10am – 12.30pm on Thursday, September 5.