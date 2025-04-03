Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A planning application for the conversion of offices at 18 Northland Row, Dungannon, into 14 short-term let apartments, was approved by Mid Ulster councillors at Tuesday’s (April 1) Planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building is part of a listed row of Georgian town houses, and planning officers welcomed that the building would be put to new use, without any alteration to its frontage.

The planning application was lodged by J. Aidan Kelly Ltd, Tullycullion Road, Dungannon, on behalf of Landmark Homes (NI) Ltd, Lisgobban Road, Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in February, and in keeping with the policy encouraging the sympathetic conversion of vacant listed buildings, Planning officers had recommended approval for the conversion of another building a few doors up, at 24 Northland Row, into a house of multiple occupation (HMO), to accommodate 13 bedrooms.

Office accommodation in a listed building, itself part of a Georgian row of buildings in Northland Row, Dungannon, is to be turned into 14 apartments. Credit: Google

In both cases NI Water had expressed concerns over discharge capacity, however Planning officers did not believe that such concerns were justified.

Planning officers wrote in their report: “The building subject of this planning application is within a row of Georgian town houses. It is a four-storey terraced building with a basement level below footpath level, which benefits from Grade B+ Listed Building status.

“The tourism aspect of this proposal has been removed, and the proposal is now solely for residential use. The development proposes no significant changes to the exterior of the building, with minor additions to the rear, including the small extension for the water tank room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is considered this proposal is sensitive to the size and character of the settlement in terms of scale, form, design and use of materials, and is appropriate for the character of this area and the settlement of Dungannon.

Full use of the four floors of the Georgian property will be made to provide the apartments. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

Minimal Changes

“As there is minimal changes to the building fabric, there is no conflict with conservation interests. Initially, this proposal was seeking planning permission for short-term tourist accommodation, however this was later changed, removing the tourism element to a residential planning application.

“The agent has confirmed this residential proposal is not a house of multiple occupation (HMO) application, which would require a separate licence.

“Eleven of these bedsits comprise of a single room which accommodates a bed, dining and kitchen area, with a small shower room constructed in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three of the units are two separate rooms, one for sleeping with a shower room created within, and the other a separate dining and kitchen area.

“Internal walls have been proposed to provide bathrooms on all floors. The configuration of this residential proposal is: basement, one apartment and two bedsits; ground floor, one apartment and three bedsits; first floor, four bedsits and a laundry room; second floor, four bedsits.

“The proposed development will secure the upkeep and survival of this listed building by ensuring that it is in constant use going forward. The intrinsic character, design and fabric of the existing building will not be significantly affected by the proposed change of use.

“Officers are satisfied this change-of-use application would revert the building back to its original residential use as a Georgian town house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This proposal has 10 parking spaces to the rear of the property, in addition to the on-street parking available. Occupants who reside in this type of urban bedsit accommodation typically have lower car ownership due to its location, therefore less parking is required.

“Officers are content the proposed development would not cause or likely prejudice the safety and convenience of road users, and the issue of parking provision has been considered in full and does not weigh against the proposal.”

Speaking at Tuesday’s committee meeting, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson (DUP, Dungannon DEA) commented: “I have concerns about this. This is an area on the very edge of the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m concerned that we could potentially have 14 different apartments here. Concerns in relation to bins, concerns in relation to traffic and parking, concerns in relation to future use of these apartments, considering it’s just opposite an entrance into a school.

“I think maybe we should go out and take a look at this one on site, so the committee has a full understanding of it. I’ll make that a proposal.”

Cllr Seán McPeake (Sinn Féin, Carntogher DEA), however, recommended approval of the planning application without a site meeting. His proposal was seconded by Cllr Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA).

Meanwhile, the recommendation to approve a site meeting, as proposed by Cllr Cuthbertson, was seconded by Cllr Jonathan Buchanan (DUP, Torrent DEA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vote was taken on Cllr Cuthbertson’s recommendation, with a majority of councillors voting against a site visit. The planning application was therefore approved, without any requirement for a site visit.

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.