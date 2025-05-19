Dungannon Boxing Club receives 'knockout' support from TBC Conversions

Dungannon Boxing Club has received generous funding from TBC Conversions (TBC), a leading vehicle manufacturer specialising in mobility, taxi, minibus, and specialist conversions via the Donnelly Foundation for the purchase of essential boxing equipment.

The financial support, which came from a charitable fund established by Northern Ireland's largest independent vehicle retailer Donnelly Group, the sister company of TBC Conversions, was used to provide new boxing gloves, pads, and protective gear.

Donavan McKillen, Commercial Director at TBC, said: "At TBC, we recognise the importance of investing in organisations that have a meaningful impact on the places in which we operate.

“Dungannon Boxing Club provides a space where aspiring athletes can develop not just their physical skills but also their confidence, discipline, and sense of community.

“We look forward to seeing how the new equipment will help members train more effectively, refine their techniques, and continue to push themselves to new heights in the sport.”

Roisin Donnelly, spokesperson for Donnelly Foundation, said: “Providing the funding needed to help Dungannon Boxing Club purchase new equipment is an effective way that Donnelly Foundation can make a real difference for the local young people.

"Sport plays a crucial role in teaching valuable life skills to young individuals, so it is wonderful to have been able to contribute to something that will allow members to train safely, improve their skills, and continue their passion for boxing.”

Since its launch in 2019, Donnelly Foundation has supported over 30 projects including schools, sports teams, charity initiatives and educational campaigns.

It continues to play an active role in supporting local communities with Donnelly Group’s Dungannon showroom located only five minutes from Dungannon Boxing Club.

Denver Jardine, Coach at Dungannon Boxing Club, said: “As a key hub for the community, our goal is not just to train boxers but to positively impact members’ lives - offering young people a sense of purpose, discipline, and an opportunity to strive for success.

“With this generous support, we can continue to give back, inspire the next generation, and ensure the club remains a place where everyone has the chance to grow and succeed."

Part of Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independently owned motor retailer, TBC operates across the UK and Ireland in partnership with ten world-renowned vehicle manufacturers including Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Citroen, Vauxhall, and Fiat.

To find out more about Donnelly Foundation, visit https://www.donnellygroup.co.uk/foundation/