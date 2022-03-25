Dungiven bypass to open this weekend - road closures

Diversions will be in place from this weekend.

During this closure there will only be local access traffic permitted between Glenroe Park and the new roundabout. Magheraboy roundabout will be functional with one lane open around it and it will only be open to local access traffic to/ from Belfast and Abbeyfields, Tracys Way and Priory Lane. No through traffic to Dungiven centre will be permitted. The local access routing will be restricted with lane restrictions in place and pedestrian access maintained on one side of the road only.

This closure is required to carry out construction activities and utility diversions associated with Chapel Rd works.

From Saturday 26th March 2022 there will be a signed diversion in place and traffic will be transferred onto the new section of the road between the new Magheraboy roundabout, B74 Feeny Rd and the A6 Glenshane Rd.

There will be a mini roundabout installed on B74 Feeny Rd at its junction with the A6 Glenshane Rd to assist with the traffic changes in Dungiven and Feeny Rd.

Lane Closures –W/C- 14/03/22

Feeny Road

Feeny Road ; A6 Junction

Gulf Road

A6 Lane closures Drumahoe-Tamnaherin Road

Continuous TM–

Ardmore Rd Closure

Mavis Rd Closure

Closure of Ervey Rd from A6 Glenshane Rd to Birch Rd

Lane Closures –

Feeny Road

Gulf Road

Baranailt Road

A6 Lane closures Drumahoe-Tamnaherin

Continuous TM–

Ardmore Rd Closure

Mavis Rd Closure