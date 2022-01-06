Dunluce Centre sale will go ahead

The Dunluce Centre WILL be sold to the preferred bidder, following another vote on the fate of the Portrush entertainment centre.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:30 pm

Following a call-in to challenge a decision by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on December 7, 2021, to sell the Dunluce Centre Portrush to the preferred bidder, members voted again on the following:

“That Council accept Mr O’Donnell’s financial bid of £1.21m and his proposal for the development of a Family Entertainment Centre at the Dunluce Centre subject to due legal process being completed for the transfer of title and any legal covenants concerning the development of the site.”

At a full meeting of Council on Tuesday (January 4), the proposal carried with a majority of members (21) voting in favour.

