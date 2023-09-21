Eakin Healthcare appoints Cleary Contracting Ltd as partner for £5million Coleraine extension
The new facility is required to increase production capacity in response to global demand for Eakin Healthcare’s innovative anaesthesia CO 2 absorbent, Amsorb Plus which is used in operating theatres around the world. It is the world’s first CO 2 absorbent to be free of strong alkali.
In 2020, Eakin Healthcare Group announced that it was expanding into a new therapeutic area with the acquisition of Armstrong Medical. The deal represented a diversification for the Group which to date had specialised in ostomy and wound care products. The construction work, taking place at its manufacturing site in Coleraine, is due for completion in March 2024.
Jeremy Eakin, Chief Executive Officer, Eakin Healthcare, commented on the appointment: “We are delighted to appoint Cleary Contracting to construct our new state of the art dedicated facility in Coleraine. This is an exciting time for Eakin Healthcare as we invest in several multi-million pound expansion projects across our three UK manufacturing sites and it’s great to partner with another local family business on this specific project.”
Pat Cleary, Managing Director, Cleary Contracting Ltd said: “We at Cleary Contracting Ltd are looking forward to delivering the new Amsorb Building for our valued client Eakin Healthcare at their modern manufacturing facility in Coleraine. The multi-million pound project will deliver approximately 30 jobs during the construction phase whilst also supporting the wider community in our supply chain.”