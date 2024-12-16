A healthcare company with a base in Coleraine has once again earned the prestigious ‘Great Place to Work’ accreditation after a comprehensive survey of its nearly 800 employees.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eakin Healthcare is an international medical device manufacturer headquartered in Northern Ireland and operating three manufacturing sites in Coleraine, Comber and Cardiff, along with additional locations in Japan, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

The accolade, awarded by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, is based on rigorous, data-driven methodology and validated employee feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian McAuley, Chief People Officer at Eakin Healthcare, expressed her pride in the achievement: “This is a fantastic achievement for any organisation and it’s incredibly meaningful to know that our colleagues consistently report positive experiences with their teams, leaders, and roles. It speaks volumes that 83% of our employees shared that they are proud to work here.

Chief People Officer, Gillian McAuley celebrates the achievement with production colleagues. CREDIT EAKIN HEALTHCARE

"As a company, we remain committed to using this feedback to drive ongoing improvements and to nurturing the sense of pride and connection that defines our workplace.”

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work, highlighted the significance of the achievement: "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience.

"By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Eakin Healthcare stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eakin Healthcare says is continued focus on employee satisfaction and workplace culture “reflects its dedication to its people, aligning with its broader mission of improving lives through innovative healthcare devices”.