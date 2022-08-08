East Antrim retailers in contention for industry accolades

Shoppers and customers voted for their favourite convenience store, deli, butcher, off-licence or coffee shop, along with the coveted High Street of the Year.

Aroma Coffee House, Larne, has been named as a finalist in the best coffee shop category with Spar Glenarm being shortlisted in the best forecourt/petrol station category.

Congratulating the local businesses, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Noel Williams, said: “This campaign is the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate the brilliant work of independent retailers and the pride they bring to local communities.

Ald Noel Williams.

“It places a focus on our independent retailers, who have had to be more resilient than ever over the past two years. I am extremely proud of all independent retailers across Mid and East Antrim and the invaluable contribution they make to our community, despite the challenges they face.”