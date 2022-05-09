East Antrim shops shine at Store of the Year Awards

Back for the first time since 2019, the event saw Musgrave NI celebrate and recognise the achievements, hard work and dedication of its retail partners across the SuperValu, Centra and MACE retail brands.

Local Centra stores fared well in the Company Owned Store of the Year, sponsored by Pilgrim’s with Centra Mallusk and Centra Carrickfergus both runners up to winner, Centra Portglenone.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centra Lusty’s in Larne was a runner up in the Centra Foodmarket Store of the Year category, sponsored by Coca-Cola while Centra Lusty’s Larne Port was a runner up in the Newcomer of the Year category, sponsored by Linden Foods.

Receiving the silver award in the Centra Foodmarket Store of the Year category is Raymond Lusty of Centra Lusty’s Larne who is joined by Centra regional manager Mark Hammond.

Raymond Lusty of Centra Lusty’s Larne (pictured) picked up the silver award in the Centra Foodmarket Store of the Year category at the special awards event for SuperValu, Centra and MACE retail brands.

MACE McCann’s Greenisland was the runner up in MACE Store of the Year (under 1800 sqft), sponsored by Britvic, and Andrea Hunter and Kelly Jones from MACE McCann’s Greenisland picked up their silver award.

The awards, which were hosted by radio presenter Pete Snodden and held at the Slieve Donard Hotel, showcased and recognised all of Musgrave’s retailers in Northern Ireland across the SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands.

Finalists are selected following several rigorous rounds of performance and standards audits, with the highest accolade being ‘Store of the Year’.

Andrea Hunter (left) and Kelly Jones from MACE McCann’s Greenisland receive the silver award for MACE store of the year in the under 1,800 sq ft category. They are joined by MACE sales advisor Alastair Patterson.

Congratulating all the finalists, Trevor Magill - Managing Director of Musgrave in Northern Ireland said: “The Musgrave Store of the Year Awards are a part of a continuous drive to maintain the highest possible standards across our retail brands.

“We were delighted to hold the event once again and are proud to recognise the hard work and dedication of our retail partners as well as our Musgrave owned stores, who are redefining convenience retail.

“Our stores are at the very heart of communities across Northern Ireland and are dedicated to delivering the best in customer service.