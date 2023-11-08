EasyJet introduces three new holiday destinations from Northern Ireland
The Belfast City to Alicante, Spain, flights are scheduled to begin on May 2 with departures on Thursdays and Sundays throughout the summer.
It is one of three new routes announced by the airline for its Belfast network. Flights between Belfast International and Enfidha in Tunisia will launch on April 20 with twice-weekly departures on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the year; and to Larnaca, Cyprus, from May 2, with departures three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays throughout the summer season.
Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, commented: “We’re delighted to be launching even more new routes and holidays from Belfast to a range of fantastic destinations and taking our network from strength to strength including our inaugural international service from Belfast City, so we can provide even more choice for our customers in Northern Ireland when they are booking their summer holidays.”
The airline now operates seven routes from Belfast City with Alicante joining Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Luton and Manchester.
Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport, said: “There is proven demand for sunshine routes from Belfast City Airport and this is therefore a hugely exciting announcement for us.
“Alicante is always a popular destination, whether it is for family holidays, golf trips or sightseeing, and it is excellent holidaymakers from Northern Ireland will have additional choice for summer 2024.”
Last month, easyJet celebrated 25 years of flying passengers to and from Belfast International Airport and its network from Northern Ireland has grown from strength to strength, adding four new routes in the past year to Antalya in Turkey, Rhodes in Greece, Southampton and Hurghada.
Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International Airport, said: “The addition of both Tunisia and Cyprus to the easyJet network from Belfast International Airport underlines their commitment to providing an extensive range of destinations for local travellers.
"We are delighted to welcome further destination choice for the local market and look forward to working with easyJet to further develop their presence at Belfast International Airport.”