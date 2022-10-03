Economy Minister Lyons meets with Causeway Chamber

The roundtable meeting took place at Halliday’s offices in Bushmills and the Minister was briefed on the latest developments in the local business community.

Anne Marie McGoldrick, President of Causeway Chamber said: "We want to thank the Minister for engaging with us. We had a wide-ranging discussion on the priorities and opportunities for businesses operating in the Causeway Coast & Glens region.

"Despite the obvious ongoing challenges of the cost of doing business, people and skills, cost of living and the resulting uncertainty at Stormont, there is a great deal of optimism and ambition amongst our members.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons welcomed by Lexy Halliday to Halliday's of Bushmills for a business meeting with the Causeway Chamber of Commerce

"We did stress that the most significant issue for our members was a people and skills shortage across all sectors which is impacting our growth. This is something we want to work with the Department for the Economy for which we need a functioning Executive.

"We look forward to welcoming the Minister back to Causeway Coast & Glens again to meet our wider membership. We will continue to be leading voice for businesses and promote the region as a destination to shop, visit, live, work and invest.”

The visit was something of a home-coming for the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

He is originally from Coleraine and was educated at Dalriada School in Ballymoney.

Chamber President Ann-Marie McGoldrick with Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and Chamber members at Halliday's of Bushmills for a business meeting

The Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I always welcome the opportunity to hear first-hand from local businesses and stakeholders and I want to thank the Chamber for their invitation.

"I understand that these are challenging times for many businesses across Northern Ireland. My Department’s 10X Economic Vision recognises we are a small, competitive economy and highlights the important role that SMEs play in developing our local economy.

"I was impressed by the enthusiasm and hard work of the members in representing and promoting Causeway Coast & Glens and I look forward to working with the Chamber in the future.”

