Invest Northern Ireland’s North Eastern regional office has moved to the newly refurbished Ecos Hub in Ballymena.

The regional office works with new export focussed start-up and established exporting businesses across the Mid & East Antrim council area to help them grow.

Des Gartland, Invest NI’s North East Regional Manager said: “Our North Eastern regional office has been supporting businesses in this region for many years and we are pleased to now be at the heart of the business ecosystem at Ballymena’s re-imagined Ecos Hub. Over the last five years we have made over 640 offers of support to companies in this region to help them create jobs, research and develop new products and build their brands globally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to build on this and support companies in this Council area to grow further. Whether you are starting a business, wanting support to grow your business, wanting to sell outside Northern Ireland for the first time, expand your team or develop your brand presence, we're here to help you. We have a wide range of information, guidance and support all designed to help your business succeed. I would encourage local businesses to get in touch and see how we can support.”

Pictured L-R are Des Gartland, North East Regional Manager, Invest NI and Ursula O’Loughlin, Head of Economic Development, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council. Kind Regards

Ursula O’Loughlin, Head of Economic Development at Mid & East Antrim Borough Council said: “Our economic development department works closely with Invest NI on a range of initiatives. Having the Invest NI regional office now situated in Ecos will help both organisations to maximise collaborative working opportunities to deliver economic growth and prosperity for the Council area.”

Advertisement